For a brand known for its wheels, it’s a bit of a surprise that DT Swiss has such a shallow catalog of carbon mountain rims. In fact, they could all probably fit on one page. The front page, specifically, because the XMR, XMC and EXC 1200 wheels are high-price, performance-first products that put the “Swiss” in DT Swiss. Each model 1200 wheelset, spanning cross-country, all-mountain and enduro, goes for about $2,700. That’s why the DT Swiss 1501 lineup of carbon wheelsets is such a welcome sight.

Mind you, they’re still not cheap. Making up the DT Swiss 1501 lineup are the XMR, XMC and EXC models, and each go for $1,900 for a pair. But DT doesn’t want to race to the bottom. They just want to race. And if you’re looking for more of a price-point DT wheelset, well we’ve got news there too. Today also sees a reworking of the 1700 wheelset, which we’ll get to later. First, carbon.

Photo Credit: DT Swiss

Though each model varies in weight and durability, the XMR, XMC and EXC wheels all run on a 30-millimeter internal width. It’s wide enough for the all-mountain and enduro wheels to run 2.6-inch tires, but not too wide to run 2.4s. And on the XC wheels, it allows for lower pressure with less squirm. From road to gravel to cross-country, we’re learning that harder isn’t necessarily faster, and especially on short-travel cross-country bikes, the little bit of bump absorption offered by a little lower pressure is worth the small sacrifice in hard-packed speed.

Photo Credit: DT Swiss

Also, all the DT Swiss 1501 carbon wheels run on DT’s newly redesigned 240 hubs, which now offer many of the features on the brand’s flagship 180 hubs. The 240s got wider bearing placement and a simpler version of DT’s ever-present ratchet rings. Instead of the inboard ratchet ring sliding inside a housing just outside of the hub bearing, it’s now stationary and the bearing essentially sits inside of it. Now, only the outboard ratchet ring slides, which DT claims makes for faster “full engagement.” The number of engagement points out of the box is 36, which strikes a balance between quickness and durability, though the classic hubs have been available in 24 and 54 POI. All the 240 hubs on the 1501 wheels are straight-pull 28-hole, and all those holes are filled with DT’s Competition Race double-butted spokes.