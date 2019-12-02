There once was a web series on Bike called “The Web Monkey Speaks,” written by Vernon Felton. Way back in 2015 (ancient history, I know) there was an installment entitled “Winter Tastes Like Humiliation.” That piece, centered on why winter makes you a better rider, comes back to mind this time of year because it had, and still has, so much truth to it. Wet roots punish bad life, err line, choices, and cold mud will suck your soul right out. That is, if the monsters in the early darkness don’t get you first. Your bike fears the winter too—the cold, the oxidizing wet, the abrasive earth. Tires tremble in fear of the crawling hands of polished, sickly white roots and green, slimy rock slabs. Well, most tires tremble in fear. The WTB Verdict Wet 2.5? Well, that tire doesn’t give a shit.

This year, I’ve been working my way through WTB’s tire line up, starting with the Trail Boss and Vigilante in the spring, continuing with the Judge and Verdict through summer and fall, and finally concluding with some muddy, cold and nasty laps on the Verdict Wet. The Verdict Wet is the most aggressively knobbed tire WTB makes for 29-inch wheels since their dedicated mud spike, the Warden, only goes up to 27.5-inch hoops. The Verdict Wet is very close to a mud spike though, as it’s basically just a beef-cake version of the regular Verdict, which is already a beefy tire itself. The Wet version has taller, bigger knobs, and is only available in the High Grip compound. You can get it in either the Tough or the Light/Slash Guard casings (think Maxxis Double Down and EXO+, respectively).