The inner scoops help with braking traction, letting the inside of the knob flex in and grab before the siping and ramping support kick in.

That consistent and smooth traction curve lends itself to aggressive riding, especially on modern bikes that need more weight over the front end to push into corners. When diving into a corner, the Edge 22 grab right from the moment you start to lean, and maintains the grip right through the exit. Similar to how a mud spike feels in soft grass, there's just a certainty that things are hooking up with the Edge 22. The knobs don’t squirm under pressure, so high-speed, high-G berms are no problem. Flat corners are the preferred killing ground for the Edge 22 though, lean it over and let off the brakes—it’s got you. I've discovered traction I didn't know was there on trails I've ridden a hundred times, often finding that I didn't even need to brake for corners I thought I did. If that's not a definite sign of a good cornering tire, I don't know what it.



Dry terrain is where the Edge 22 excels, as the unpredictability of those surfaces is mitigated by the Egde 22’s predictability. An open tread pattern does work well in the wet, though there are better winter options than the Edge 22, at least in this rubber compound. A stickier rubber would be better if you stay on during the off season. That’s probably easily remedied with the softer-compound version, but that Tioga hasn’t released it yet. The knobs are tall, but not deep-mud-biting tall. Is the Edge 22 bad in the wet? Not at all, it’s actually pretty high up the list and I’d take it over many other staple tires. But it’s not at the top of the list. It would be a good year-round tire for those that don’t want to swap rubber when they set their clocks back or don’t spend nine months out of the year riding through puddles.