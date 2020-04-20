Hutchinson Introduces the Kraken XC Tire

The remake of “Clash of the Titans” came out ten years ago this month. It pulled in nearly half a billion dollars globally, but its only real memorable cultural contribution is Liam Neeson’s line “Unleash the Kraken!” It’s catchy. The name “Kraken” has since been given to a spiced rum, an underwater-camera manufacturer, a bitcoin-exchange software and, today, a cross-country race tire.

The Kraken has one foot in traditional XC tires, and one foot in semi-slick. It focuses on tall, stout side knobs with smaller, evenly spaced traction knobs in a mini-paddle sort of configuration. A mostly uninterrupted line of center knobs takes care of the smooth stuff. It comes only in 29 and only in a 2.3-inch width but, as we learned in our review of the Griffus all-mountain tire, Hutchinson does not lie about widths. For being an XC tire, the Kraken is voluminous.

Photo Credit: Hutchinson Tires

The Kraken comes in a super-light 120-TPI casing as well as a stouter 60-TPI, which you can also get in a sweet skinwall version. Manufactured in France along with all of Hutchinson’s tires, the Kraken marks an expansion of the lightweight XC lineup of a brand known for lightweight XC tires. And they’re definitely light weight. The 120 TPI model weighs in at 700 grams, with a 100-gram weight penalty for the extra rubber in the 60-TPI model. There’s a good chance it’ll be more memorable than the movies that inspired its name. Especially the sequel, “Wrath of the Titans.” Did you know there was a sequel!?