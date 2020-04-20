Hutchinson Introduces the Kraken XC Tire

We're not gonna say "unleash."

April 20, 2020 By

The remake of “Clash of the Titans” came out ten years ago this month. It pulled in nearly half a billion dollars globally, but its only real memorable cultural contribution is Liam Neeson’s line “Unleash the Kraken!” It’s catchy. The name “Kraken” has since been given to a spiced rum, an underwater-camera manufacturer, a bitcoin-exchange software and, today, a cross-country race tire.

The Kraken has one foot in traditional XC tires, and one foot in semi-slick. It focuses on tall, stout side knobs with smaller, evenly spaced traction knobs in a mini-paddle sort of configuration. A mostly uninterrupted line of center knobs takes care of the smooth stuff. It comes only in 29 and only in a 2.3-inch width but, as we learned in our review of the Griffus all-mountain tire, Hutchinson does not lie about widths. For being an XC tire, the Kraken is voluminous.

Photo Credit: Hutchinson Tires

The Kraken comes in a super-light 120-TPI casing as well as a stouter 60-TPI, which you can also get in a sweet skinwall version. Manufactured in France along with all of Hutchinson’s tires, the Kraken marks an expansion of the lightweight XC lineup of a brand known for lightweight XC tires. And they’re definitely light weight. The 120 TPI model weighs in at 700 grams, with a 100-gram weight penalty for the extra rubber in the 60-TPI model. There’s a good chance it’ll be more memorable than the movies that inspired its name. Especially the sequel, “Wrath of the Titans.” Did you know there was a sequel!?

