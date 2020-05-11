The 2.4-inch Pinner ATC has proven to be both agile and precise on the trail, as rider Robert Beaupre illustrates.

In comparison to some popular current designs, the Pinner’s tread pattern appears relatively simple. A closer look at the center tread reveals a slightly ramped knobs to reduce rolling resistance and a large, block-ish shape to create a wide footprint on hard-pack terrain (similar to how a race car uses slicks on asphalt to maximize the contact patch). The siped side knobs increase the number of biting edges when the tire is leaned over on varying terrain.



My local trails consist of mostly sandy and loose-over-packed conditions with a healthy dose of jagged, axe-blade-like rocks every few inches—delightful, huh? In these rugged conditions, durability and traction generally take precedence over weight concerns. When I received a set of trail-oriented Pinner ATC tires, I instantly noticed how thin the sidewalls felt in my hand compared to other tires of the similar intended use like Maxxis’ Exo or Specialized’s Grid casings. A digital scale confirmed my initial impression by showing a 2.4-inch Pinner ATC tire weighed just 990 grams, which is on par with some of the lightest competitor tires in the category. No rider is going to complain about shaving rotational weight from their bike, but I anticipated the bandolier of tubes I’d need lug around to survive the seemingly inevitable barrage of catastrophic sidewall failures would negate any grams shaved.



After two months of beating down the Pinner tires several days a week, my initial eyeball and fingertip test predicting the ATC casing as too flimsy couldn’t have been more wrong. Despite full-speed, sharp-edged, spoke-rattling rock impacts on every ride, I didn’t suffer a single puncture or durability issue of any kind. Jagged sections of trail where I’d always have to choose my lines wisely became wide-open, straight-line routes leaving the axe-blade-like rocks as an afterthought. After months of torture, almost inexplicably the Pinners remained unscathed. It turns out I wasn’t the only rider who’s been surprised by the Pinner’s light weight and unexpected durability.



“Honestly, I was a bit nervous when we were thinking about signing with Kenda,” Gwin says. “With the Pinner, you can feel the sidewall and it’s not as thick as other brands. So, I figured I’d have to run a bunch more pressure than I prefer just to keep these things together. Kenda assured me the casings were good, and sure enough, over time I’ve become so comfortable on them, I actually run less pressure than I did in other brands’ tires. I believe we really have an advantage with these tires, because I’ve found them to be more durable than anything I’ve ever raced, and not to mention they are light, as well. It’s pretty crazy.”



Showing remarkable resilience on my local chaotic terrain while also weighing less than most competitors in the durable trail trail category, the Pinner exceeded all expectations of a tire suited for aggressive riding in dry, loose and rocky trail conditions. Given its predictability and durability, it gets a thumbs up as an excellent choice for dry conditions anywhere, not just on Aaron Gwin’s SoCal home turf.



The gravity-oriented, AGC casing version of the 2.4-inch Pinner is available now in both wheel sizes, while the ATC version hits stores on May 18.