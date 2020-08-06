Schwalbe exclusively manufactures bicycle and wheelchair tires. There’s no automotive division, no lawnmower tire sector, no engineers rushing a mountain bike tire through so they can finish that wheelbarrow tire they’ve been putting off. Nope, Schwalbe has a singular focus, and it certainly shows. The company offers a huge array of mountain bike tires, in more sizes and casing options than most of its competition.

But that’s not to say that Schwalbe hasn’t had its challenges over the past several years, as mountain biking has seen a massive spike in progression. Schwalbe’s casing offerings have swung from too light and easily pinched, to overly rigid and harsh, its rubber compounds have led to ripped knobs and premature wearing, and patterns like the popular Nobby Nic have become outdated. Others, like the Magic Mary, have been hugely successful in the aggressive enduro and all-mountain sector. Through the duds and the studs, Schwalbe has always remained focused, driven, and committed to making high-end tires to meet the demands of this ever-changing sport. The release of an entirely re-engineered family of casings as well as tread pattern updates and offerings is proof of that commitment.