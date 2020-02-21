Like all tool storage solutions, OneUp’s EDC system is about convenience. You don’t have to throw on a pack, and the critical ride tools are always with you, stashed on the very bike they’re used to repair. But one major inconvenience stood in the way of OneUp’s original EDC system. Before the tool housing could be stashed inside the fork’s steerer tube, the star nut, if already installed, had to be removed, and the inside of the steerer had to be threaded with OneUp’s tap kit. A corresponding ring then replaced the top cap and tightened into those threads, allowing the steerer to house OneUp’s tool. Beyond the extra faff and cost, this left a lot of folks concerned for their fork’s warranty.

OneUp EDC Stem — $109 w/ top cap

Enter the EDC Stem. Instead of a threaded steerer and top ring, the EDC Stem tightens the headset with an integrated preload system. In a nutshell, this consists of two conical rings that fit around the steerer tube and nest under the stem. A preload bolt in the bottom of the stem tightens these conical rings against each other, causing them to push up against the tightened stem and down against the headset, eliminating any remaining play.

Installing the stem is an involved, but fairly straightforward process. Once it’s assembled with the preload system in place, the proprietary spacers and top cap popped into the grooves on the top of the stem, and the handlebars installed (more on those later), the task is to tighten the stem bolts to the steerer while applying downward force to preload the headset. This is most easily accomplished by pushing down on the bars with the front tire up against a wall. You need to align and tighten the stem while keeping that downward pressure on the headset, so this might not be the product for you if you’re neurotic about your stem being perfectly straight.