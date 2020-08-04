Vorsprung Introduces the Secus

Our suspension is better than it’s ever been. Duh. Of course it is. Everything on our bikes is “better than it’s ever been.” That’s what happens over time. Technology gets … better. But what does “better” mean? Suspension, especially, is a personal choice. What’s better for you may not be better for me. It’s left suspension designers in a bit of a quandary. They need to design parts that suit the widest range of tastes while accommodating the widest range of rider weights and do it as simply as possible. So, when riders want something that may be outside of that broad range, they turn to brands like Push, Sprindex and Whistler’s own Vorsprung Suspension.

They’re probably best known for the Luftkappe, which increases a fork’s negative air spring volume, allowing for an extra element of control over how a fork feels at different points in its stroke. Namely, more sensitivity in the early stroke and more support for the rest of the stroke. But the nature of that approach involves a trade-off. The more you increase that negative air spring, the more you need to increase the positive preload. For some, that’s perfect. They want that ramp-up to happen right after the initial sensitive part gets eaten up. But the benefit can never extend to enough of the travel to truly offer the holy grail of buzzwords: Coil-Like Feel. Only part of the travel will move as if it’s truly unobstructed by an air spring’s increasing spring rate. But that’s where this new contraption comes in.

Photo Credit: Vorsprung

The Secus (SEH-koos: Latin adverb meaning “differently”) doesn’t attach to the top of the air spring like the Luftkappe. Instead, it attaches to the bottom, through the end of the fork lowers themselves. In most cases, it involves partial disassembly of the air spring, namely removing its “foot stud,” or the either female or male threaded end that would bolt or nut the air spring to the lowers. The Secus integrates both the mechanism that would give it access to the air spring and affix the air spring itself to the fork lowers. The result is what looks like a piggy-back at the bottom of one of your fork legs.

Photo Credit: Vorsprung

Unlike a rear shock’s piggy-back, the Secus extends past the profile of your bike, and does so at a part of your bike where even a quick-release skewer is just too obtrusive. Vorsprung acknowledges this. On the (short) list of disadvantages they provided is the fact that the Secus “can be damaged if you have it, can’t be damaged if you don’t.” Equally obvious is the disadvantage that it “costs more money than not having it,” ($320 more, to be exact) and that its weight of “130 grams is more than 0 grams.” And if you face that first disadvantage of damaging the Seus while having it, Vorsprung offers a no-questions-asked 12-month crash replacement guarantee. Presumably because they believe that the risk of damage is likely less than we perceive it to be. And more importantly, that the risk is worth the rewards.

Those rewards happen to be the double-buzzword benefit of the aforementioned “Coil-Like Feel,” with a little “Best of Both Worlds” added in for good measure. The magic inside the Secus takes care of offering that coil-like feel for the first two thirds of the stroke, but allows the air spring to take over for the last part, offering the kind of bottom-out control that you can only get with an air spring. Bottom-out control that you can still tune with standard factory volume spacers up on the other end of the spring.

Photo Credit: Vorsprung

We’re currently waiting on our test sample, but if you’re already a believer, we’ve got the following compatibility guide. The Secus will work with:

Most Fox forks with Float NA2/Evol air springs (except StepCast forks or forks with footbolts recessed in the lowers). 32/34/36 available immediately, 38 and 40 fitments coming soon.

Most Rockshox Debonair 2019-21 forks or prior year forks updated with 2019-20 Debonair air shafts. Pike, Revelation, Lyrik, Yari available immediately, Boxxer fitments coming soon.

Not currently recommended for use with 2021 Debonair C1 shafts due to inadequate topout control and incorrect overall length – 2021 forks need to be retrofitted with the Debonair B1 air shaft assemblies from 2019-20.

For full compatibility information, see the Vorsprung website.

The first batch of Whistler-made Secus kits are in stock and ready to ship.