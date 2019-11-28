The Stumpy isn't the most naturally gifted climber. It's much better than the previous version, but I still want to use some form of climb mode on anything that's more than a couple dozen pedal strokes. The lockout on the Storia V3 is suited absolutely perfectly. It quiets the bike's bob and turns it into an efficient climber without getting rid of climbing traction. I'll sometimes leave the lever closed on smooth, undulating terrain because there's still good bump absorption happening, just with far better pedaling support. And, since there's a blow-off, I don't need to worry about reaching down to open the shock for a few stray roots or rocks on an otherwise smooth section of trail.



Where the Storia V3 really comes to life, obviously, is on the descents—preferably the rowdiest ones you can find. This tiny traction factory hugs the ground like it's the last time it'll ever see it. It adds a level of control that you simply have to feel to understand. The shock is ultra quick and responsive, and the rebound can be run super fast without making the shock feel like a pogo stick. This speed is where the Storia differs hugely from most other coil shocks. It feels light the damping is lighter without losing control. It gives the rear wheel almost an untethered feeling of being able to conform perfectly to the trail at any speed. It's not dead-feeling or over-damped like so many shocks, but rather energetic and peppy in comparison. Coil shocks aren't typically described as "poppy" but the Storia comes the closest. It'll never feel as boosty as an air shock, but it is by far the liveliest coil I've ever ridden.



The clickers have enough adjustment in them that most riders should be able to dial in their setup. This is a very high-end shock that's suited for discerning riders who are ready and willing to spend time getting properly set up. But having said that, it's also rather simple. There's enough usable range on the adjustments, but not so much that you can make it feel like complete garbage. Plus, the shock functions so well that it's easy to feel the difference between low-speed and high-speed compression tweaks, and it becomes apparent quite quickly which you need to adjust and when.



