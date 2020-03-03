DT Swiss is more known for its legendary hubs, steadfast spokes and performance wheel systems than for its suspension components. Though the company has introduced multiple cross country and all-mountain fork and shock offerings over the last decade, DT doesn’t exactly come to mind when shopping for new suspension bits. But perhaps it should.
DT’s F535 ONE fork, introduced in 2018, offers a refreshingly different option for those looking for a new trail fork, both inside and out. One of the first things you’ll notice is that the F535 is missing the familiar knobs and air caps found on the crown of most forks. Instead, you’ll find beautifully made parts that are more like body panels than dust covers. They give way to clean lines and exude a level of quality in simplicity that the design nerds among us can appreciate.
The F535 is unique under its skin as well. Not only does it feature a position-sensitive damper (rather than just speed-sensitive), it also runs a hybrid coil and air spring.
First, let’s talk about the damper.
Basically, there’s an oil port in the low-speed circuit that gradually gets closed as the fork moves deeper into its travel. After the top third of travel, a floating piston starts closing the port, gradually forcing more and more oil through the higher-damped high-speed circuit. As you start getting into the last third of travel, the position sensitive port is closed off, and the damper oil is directed through the high-speed circuit. The concept is by no means a new one. Position sensitive damping has been used in a multitude of applications over the years, and is even utilized in the suspension of top-level trophy trucks. We’ll get to how it works in a moment, but first, let’s talk about the spring.
There are upsides and downsides to air-sprung and coil-sprung forks. Coils are super sensitive to small trail chatter and mid-size hits, but are linear all the way through the travel so they tend to dive more. They also weigh more than air springs and aren’t adjustable the way air springs are. Air springs, on the other hand, offer much more control over spring rate and ramp than coils do. By running a hybrid spring system, the F535 takes the best of both to make a spring that feels super supple off the top, but allows the user to control overall spring preload and progression.
The spring is active for just the top 30-or-so millimeters for travel before the air spring kicks into action. It’s not a ton, but it’s enough to make a big difference in how the fork feels compared to Fox and RockShox products.
Speaking of Performance …
I have to say, I’m very impressed with the hybrid spring. The off-the-top sensitivity of the F535 ONE fork is second to none. It has that same buttery-smooth feeling that anyone who’s ever ridden a coil-sprung fork knows. Then, as the air spring starts to take over, you get the support you need throughout the rest of the travel. Like most other air-sprung suspension, that support is controlled via positive chamber volume spacers. Without any, the fork actually feels very linear for all but the last part of the travel. I wound up with three volume spacers in order to get the mid-stroke and big-hit support I was after. From super linear to impressively progressive, the volume spacers go a long way in making the F535’s hybrid spring tuneable for a variety of riders and conditions.
The position-sensitive damper doesn’t feel totally different, and I mean that in a good way. Since the compression damping gets firmer throughout the stroke, you could imagine a scenario where it could start to feel harsh, but it does a surprisingly good job at making the damper progression feel seamless.
With the lever and fine compression knob all the way open, the damper is quite quick and responsive. I ran the rebound almost all the way open, as I do on most forks, and it was adequately quick at recovering, as well. The fork has no trouble keeping up on average terrain and speeds. It does especially well at maintaining ride height, traction and control on steep terrain. But it’s not terribly fond of successive high-speed hits.
The faster I’d try to go through high-speed rock gardens, the harder it was for the F535 to keep pace. This is where I noticed the biggest difference during back-to-back runs between it and a Fox 36 Grip 2. The 36 loves big, successive impacts. When fully open, it’s got the speed and grace to turn the volume down during intense, puckery moments. But, I have to say, that the F535 feels smoother on undulating trails with average trail chatter.
So, I suppose it comes down to how you ride. If you often find yourself in hairy sections and eye-watering speed, the F535 might not be exactly what you’re looking for. But, it does offer comfort, tracking, and traction everywhere else, and it does so with a unique look and feel.
The DT F535 ONE is available in both wheel sizes, but only with a standard offset (44 millimeters for 27.5-inch wheels and 51 millimeters for 29ers). You can get it in 10-millimeter travel increments from 130 to 160 millimeters for both wheel sizes as well. One thing to note on the travel front, is that changing travel on the F535 isn’t as quick, easy, or inexpensive as it is for most forks. Since the damper is position sensitive, you have to match the spring and damper lengths. So, if you want to go from 150 to 160 millimeters, you’ll need to buy a damper and spring, whereas Fox and RockShox forks just require an inexpensive air shaft assembly.
