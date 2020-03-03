The F535 is unique under its skin as well. Not only does it feature a position-sensitive damper (rather than just speed-sensitive), it also runs a hybrid coil and air spring.

First, let’s talk about the damper.

Basically, there’s an oil port in the low-speed circuit that gradually gets closed as the fork moves deeper into its travel. After the top third of travel, a floating piston starts closing the port, gradually forcing more and more oil through the higher-damped high-speed circuit. As you start getting into the last third of travel, the position sensitive port is closed off, and the damper oil is directed through the high-speed circuit. The concept is by no means a new one. Position sensitive damping has been used in a multitude of applications over the years, and is even utilized in the suspension of top-level trophy trucks. We’ll get to how it works in a moment, but first, let’s talk about the spring.

Photo Credit: Ryan Palmer

There are upsides and downsides to air-sprung and coil-sprung forks. Coils are super sensitive to small trail chatter and mid-size hits, but are linear all the way through the travel so they tend to dive more. They also weigh more than air springs and aren’t adjustable the way air springs are. Air springs, on the other hand, offer much more control over spring rate and ramp than coils do. By running a hybrid spring system, the F535 takes the best of both to make a spring that feels super supple off the top, but allows the user to control overall spring preload and progression.