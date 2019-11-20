Calling the MRP Hazzard just an all-mountain/enduro shock would be like naming your pet lion Mr. Snuggles. It will get people interested, but really, it kinda gives the wrong impression. The Hazzard is definitely an apex predator in the shock kingdom, able to devour every rock, root and braking bump in sight. That shiny orange climb switch is just camouflage, luring unsuspecting trails into complacency before the Hazzard strikes.

There are few components that really make an impression when you hold them for the first time. The ones that make you think, “Dang. I’d give three-to-one odds that the only things in my garage that could survive the apocalypse are this shock and all the cockroaches.” The Hazzard is built like an absolute tank, take away the orange anodizing, and its utilitarian nature shows through. Both the shock body and piggyback reservoir are beefy, no-frills pieces, and the chunky adjustment dials have absolutely no play. Each click is solid, there’s no vague “please, be gentle” feel to them like a lot of adjustment dials have. The build quality gives a sense that someone, an actual person, was behind the construction of this shock.