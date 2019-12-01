As coil-sprung shocks gain popularity among the trail-riding crowd, there’s increasing demand for the conveniences offered by air-sprung shocks. MRP recently introduced progressive coil springs to the market, offering a taste of the late-stroke support that’s both natural and now adjustable on air shocks. And nearly all high-end coil shocks include a climbing switch.

But adjusting your coil shock to suit your weight or your riding style has remained rather imperfect. You have two methods available to you when dialing in your coil shock to fit your body. There’s preload, which on a coil shock is done by tightening the nut that the coil rests against on the shock body. And there’s spring rate, which you choose when buying your spring. But neither is perfect. Excessive preload will sacrifice your shock’s small-bump sensitivity, which sort of goes against the very reason for running a coil shock in the first place. And when you choose your spring rate, you’re stuck with it until you can get back to your garage and switch it out.

For a primer on spring rate, it’s usually the first of the two numbers that are printed on your coil. A 400 x 2.8 spring will take 400 pounds of direct force to compress it one inch. Spring rate changes based on the thickness and diameter and material of the coil. But also by the overall length of the coil or, to put it another way, by the number of active coils. Most brands offer spring rates in 50-pound increments. But depending on your bike, a body-weight difference of 5 pounds might require a 25-pound shift in spring rate. That means many riders will end up between ideal spring rates. Plus, what if on Wednesday you’re going for a packless lunch loop, and on Sunday, you’re going for a fully-loaded epic? Or what if both of those days featured a jump-filled flow trail and a rock-covered minefield? Your only choice would be to crank your preload or swap your spring to match and, again, neither solution is ideal. Enter the Sprindex.