The first Float X2 I received was built to fit on the Ripmo. It would be replacing the 2020 DPX2 shock that came on the bike, and turned out to be a huge improvement in overall ride feel. Despite the fact that the Float X2 was originally designed as a downhill shock—and definitely still is one—the new, more progressive spring rate and firmer pedaling platform made the switch from DPX2 to Float X2 less drastic than perhaps it used to be. It climbs nearly the same as the DPX2, the pedaling platform actually feels a touch firmer, and there’s even a bit of that characteristic playful pop that is typically associated with the smaller shock. But then, it mixes in a helping of cloud-like linear plushness and quick, controlled damping for good measure. The rougher things get, the more the Float X2 excels. With the Ripmo I learned that, for me, there was no reason not to run the new Float X2 in place of the DPX2, and I’m particularly turned off by squishy, vague-pedaling bikes. You can tune the Float X2 to pedal just as efficiently—especially when engaging the pedaling platform—while vastly improving descending prowess.



But what the Ripmo didn’t teach me was how the new Float X2 stacked up against its former self. I could go for back-to-back rides between the Ripmo with the new Float X2 and Enduro with the old one, but the bikes are different enough and shocks relatively close enough that it was impossible to get a reliable sense. Hence, the second test shock, this time for the Enduro (thanks Fox).