Cross-country racing has seen a revival in recent years as World Cups get spicier and high school leagues gain momentum—and short-travel suspension has enjoyed a similar renaissance. Fueled by developments in axle spacing and fork offset, today’s XC offerings are lighter, stiffer, and also more capable than ever before.

The RockShox SID has been around since 1998, and it’s earned mainstay status on the world’s toughest XC podiums. The 2021 family offers two new forks and a shock—the SID, SID SL and SID Luxe—each with increased stiffness and substantial weight savings. To break it down, the SID Luxe shock is small and the SID fork is big, both of which got some time under Bike’s senior editor, Ryan Palmer, and you can check that out here. Once the snow melts in Boulder, Colorado, the SID SL will get some time under me, often under an actual number plate if races ever start up again. The hungriest option in the line, the all-new SID SL Ultimate is a pure race weapon, with redesigned uppers, lowers, crown and steering for 2021, all in the name of saving those precious grams.