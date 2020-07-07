RockShox Zeb Ultimate Ride Impressions

Let’s get the elephant out of the room right away: I’m not nearly the fastest or most aggressive rider in the town I live in. There’s plenty of suitable terrain for big bikes where I live, and I ride a lot of it, but I’ve never had stiffness issues with the Lyrik. I’ve never been left wanting something beefier. But now that I have it, it’s actually really nice.



You don’t have to be a total crusher to feel the benefits of the fork’s increased torsional rigidity. I'm running the 170-millimeter 29er version, and the Zeb acts like any other fork during normal circumstances, but throw it at something steep, off-camber, and technical, and I noticed improved tracking and traction. Since the chassis is stiffer, the fork binds less and remains smoother and more active as the forces increase. You don’t need to be going mach chicken in order to gain the benefits of a more freely-moving fork. Obviously the faster you are the more there is to gain by having a Zeb over a Lyrik, but after spending some time on it, I think there’s something for normal people to gain from it as well. Even though I’m against big bikes getting even heavier, I do think this is a good move for this category.



I haven’t noticed the stiffness become a hindrance, either. As with most things on a bike, there is such a thing as too stiff, but I don’t think the Zeb is. I’ve found that my hands and forearms are less fatigued after long descents on the Zeb, versus the Lyrik. The Zeb isn’t so stiff that it’ll knock you off line the way an overly stiff wheelset will, for instance. There’s no harshness whatsoever that I can equate to the chassis stiffness or beefy 38-millimeter stanchions. I think at this point, the only advantage of the Lyrik over Zeb is the weight. At a claimed weight of 2,281 grams, the Zeb is roughly 250 grams heavier than Lyrik, not a small amount. Another potential consideration is the axle-to-crown measurement. At equal travel, the Zeb is 5-millimeters taller than the Lyrik, which will affect the head tube angle by a quarter of a degree or so. It’s small, but there nonetheless.



As for damper adjustments, I'm running low-speed and high-speed compression either fully open or just a few clicks away, as I've become accustomed to with basically every fork I've ever ridden. No real change as far as that goes, though the current Charger 2.1 RC2 damper is much faster and unhindered than any previous version. Basically, I'm pretty happy with how quick and open the fork can be run, despite the fact that I'm still on the open end of the adjustment range. The rebound is plenty fast as well.



