Some of us who closely follow product news are asking ourselves a funny question these days. One that I don’t remember ever coming up before, or at least not often enough to be dragged out into the light like it has been lately: “Are bikes as good as they can get?”

It felt like an unreasonable thing to say just two years ago. Sure, even today there are products that haven’t quite caught up yet. But for every example you can give, there’s probably a replacement whose embargo date they’re not allowed to tell me, or I’m not allowed to tell you. The Evil Following was an example until it came out last month. Its third generation feels absolutely future-proof. It might be as good as it can get.

Many of us would say the same about Fox suspension, especially the products on the more aggressive end of their lineup. We’d love to see the complex dampers trickle down to their lighter-weight siblings, but a 36 Grip 2 fork leaves us wanting nothing. It reacts instantly to ground input and stands up impeccably to body input. And a Float or DHX2 shock? Fahgettaboudit. If you don’t like how it feels, chances are it’s because you haven’t spent enough time dialing it in. All it takes to dig your dream bike out from under all those knobs are a few rides and a few dozen clicks back and forth with a 3-and 6-millimeter Allen wrench.

But today will begin a test of that difficult question we opened with. Fox is releasing an all-new Float X2 and DH X2 shock with entirely new technology throughout. The 36 fork got a new axle assembly, and both it and the 40 got a new chassis, and of course some really nifty new bits inside and out. But today’s big news, quite literally, is the brand-new 38 platform. It takes the same refinements made to the 36 and puts it in a 38-millimeter-stanchion platform with a burlier steerer tube. We didn’t get our test product in time to cover everything, but Ryan Palmer bolted that 38 to his Specialized Enduro before he popped even one square inch of the bubble wrap it arrived in. You can see his first-ride impressions here, but for now, I’ll just cover what’s new in the lineup and we’ll let Palmer pass judgement.