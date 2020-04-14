Big bikes always hog the spotlight. Downhill and freeride get way more clicks than trail and XC. It’s why last week’s news of Fox updating the gnarly end of its product offering seems like a bigger deal than what they’re announcing this week. We get goosebumps thinking about what we’ll see our heroes do on the 38 fork platform in the coming years. On the other hand, an updated dropper post, subtly modified trail shock and some technology trickle-down to a mid-duty fork? Who’s that for? Like, normal people?
If you can’t see what I’m getting at, my point is that today’s announcement is, in many ways, a bigger deal than the news we brought you last week. They will make the ride better for those of us in the middle, and the middle is too often forgotten. Today, Fox announces that the broadly capable DPX2 shock is getting some modified damping, the Transfer dropper post is getting shallower insertion and shorter stack height in all of its lengths, and the 34 fork is inheriting from the 36 arguably the best damper on the planet, Grip2.
