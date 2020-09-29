The Return of the Marzocchi Bomber DJ Fork

This has been a long time coming. The rise of Marzocchi happened alongside the rise of 26-inch dirt jumping. Actually, “alongside” doesn’t even do that relationship justice. Marzocchi means what it means today, in part because of the rise of 26-inch dirt jumping. Late-90s and early-2000s dirt jumpers were possibly the first subcategories of mountain bikers who demanded high performance first and light weight second, but also were not racing the clock like the DH or DS crowd. The Marzocchi DJ series of forks marked an era of measured recklessness that is too often forgotten because of shiny objects like Brandon Semenuk or Nicholi Rogratkin. These forks represent a corner of mountain biking that has a blue collar but a refined taste. And it’s about damn time that we see one again.

Photo Credit: Marzocchi Suspension

That happens today. Marzocchi, which is no secret is now owned by Fox, has brought back the DJ fork in a package inspired by the also resurrected Z1 series. The new Marzocchi DJ is built around 36-millimeter stanchions (the last Marzocchi DJ we saw had 32-millimeter stanchions) and a Grip damper. Because this is dirt jumping, it’s dedicated to fitting a 26-inch wheel, and because this is 2020, it uses a tapered steerer tube. What hasn’t changed, though, is that it’s still got 100 millimeters of travel and the stock axle configuration is still 20×110 millimeters. But if you’ve got a 15×100, there’s an adaptor for that.

Photo Credit: Marzocchi Suspension

The new Marzocchi DJ goes for $700, which you might say is not cheap for a dirt-jump fork. But for one thing, that’s more like $500 in early-2000s dollars. Plus, the Fox 831 which, like the Marzocchi DJ, has 36-millimeter stanchions and, like the Marzocchi DJ, is made by Fox, goes for $1080. The $700 price tag makes it boutique enough to be worthy of your frame-up dream build. But more importantly, it’s affordable enough to serve as a reasonable upgrade for a complete dirt-jump bike’s OEM fork. OEM dirt-jump forks, for the most part, really really suck. Few brands can justify producing dirt-jump bikes at all, and if they cost over $1,500, they simply won’t sell. So, they spec a fork that they know you will grow out of if you get good enough. The new Marzocchi DJ is the fork you grow into.

Photo Credit: Marzocchi Suspension

There’s really not that much else to say about this fork. It will do its job, and will do it well. Like few other disciplines of mountain biking, a dirt-jump bike is meant to do as little as possible. To be as little as possible. It just has to perform well enough to let you do your thing.