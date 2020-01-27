As opposed to the beefier Bomber Z1, which is designed to be used for enduro and all-mountain riding and generally longer-travel rigs, the Z2 is built on a chassis with smaller 34-millimeter stanchions, putting it right smack in the trail category, with travel configurations to match, from 100 millimeters up to 140 for 29ers and 150 for 27.5ers. Following suit, the Z2 has a 160-millimeter brake mount. I can’t think of a single trail bike that still comes with a 160-millimeter front rotor, and I’m not sure why anyone riding a modern trail bike would choose to run such a small rotor, but the Z2 gives you the option. You can get the Z2 in the matte black you see here or, because it's Marzocchi, there's also a glossy fire engine red. If you’re running a 29er, you can choose regular or short offset, but the 27.5-inch version is currently only being offered with regular offset. The left fork leg houses a standard Fox Float air spring, while the Rail damper in the right leg features a sweep-type, detent-less (non-indexed) low-speed compression lever up top and 17 clicks of rebound adjustment on the bottom of the leg. My test fork (29er, 140 millimeters) weighs in at 2,030 grams. For reference, claimed weight for a Fox 34 Factory (29er, 130 millimeters) is 1,790 grams. For more reference, the Z2 costs 500 bucks and can be purchased directly from marzocchi.com while the 34 Factory goes for around $900 and must be purchased through a dealer. It seems fitting that Fox chooses to list price but not weight for the Bombers, and weight but not price on for the Fox Factory forks.



