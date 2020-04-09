But before doing so, we’ve gotta make sure we’re all on the same page. Okay, so with air all springs in suspension forks, there are two chambers: a positive chamber and a negative one. Most modern suspension forks only have one Schrader valve though—there’s only one place to stick air into the fork. That’s mostly because we can’t be trusted to maintain one pressure setting, let alone two. The reason for the negative air chamber in the first place is because, without it, it would be very hard to initiate travel. Air springs require crazy-high breakaway force, so a negative spring is required to help the fork into its travel. It’s like a vacuum on the other side of the positive air chamber. The way that air makes its way into both chambers via a single valve is a dimple, or recess, machined into the otherwise smooth surface of the inner wall of the stanchion. When the seal is over the dimple, air can pass between the positive and negative chambers, equalizing the two. But once the seal is no longer over the dimple, the positive and negative chambers are independent, sealed off from one another. Again, if the fork had two air valves, there would be no need for a dimple, but since there’s just one, it’s required in order to provide air to the negative chamber.



Is everyone still here? Probably not but hopefully so, because this story is about to get interesting.



