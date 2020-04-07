The brand-new Fox 38 is 38-percent stiffer torsionally than the company’s 36 series fork, according to Fox. Well, that’s just about the most serendipitous data around.

But let’s think about that for a second. This fork is nearly 40-percent stiffer than a 36, which in itself is no slouch. To be honest, despite the fact that it makes perfect sense in the name of progress and all, I’ve never felt the need for something between the 36 and 40. I’ve never said to myself or anyone else, “Boy, I really wish Fox would make a 38—this 36 is such a noodle.” I realize that stiffness is important, but the 36 hasn’t ever seemed to lack in that department. Then again, while I’m no slouch on a bike, my skill level is nowhere near that of the riders who are redefining the sport. For them, this product is perhaps long overdue. Perhaps.