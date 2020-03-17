For many of us, the RockShox SID is something we’d never consider putting on our bikes. Just reading the word instinctively makes me want to tune out, flip the page or hit the back button on my browser.

That’s not to say that the RockShox SID hasn’t been a great fork throughout its 20-plus-year legacy. It’s just that the SID has always been synonymous with cross country racing. And, well, most mountain bikers don’t race. And, well, XC racers don’t exactly have the best track record when it comes to demanding the highest quality damping. They’re mainly focused on how firm their lockouts are. That is, how well their suspension becomes not-suspension. And how light it is, which usually means flexy as hell. Therefore, most of us who prefer working dampers and bikes that steer tend to stay as far away from the kind of forks that XC racers love as possible. It’s generally been a good indicator of what not to get.

But, there’s a whole new SID in town that just might be good enough to unite the racers and non-racers alike. So, before you hit the back button on your browser, please read on.