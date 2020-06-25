Nothing fancy here. Simple is often better. Route the cable, pinch it down.

There are several factors at play here, including frame design/age, fiber grip, clamp diameter, how well that clamp distributes force, etc., but the fact that this issue happened to this test post means it could happen to another post under the right circumstances. Larger seat tubes and newer frames will mean more friction—after some research, it seems that binding is an uncommon issue for the V2, but not unheard of.



Luckily, due to my near-giraffe stature, the test V2 didn’t need to be slammed, and after pumping up the cartridge to max pressure, the post returned consistently throughout the test (apart from needing to be regreased once).



Which leaves us where exactly? OneUp’s Dropper Post V2 has a lot going for it, on paper in and in reality. It does have the longest drop and lowest stack height you can currently find on a traditional post, though neither feature is without compromise. In wet climates, you may need to service it a couple times a season, but OneUp has made it exceedingly easy to do so. A cartridge system insures the likelihood of total post failure stays low, and in the event the worst happens, you don’t need any special tools or know-how to rebuild the post back to (almost) brand-new status. Perhaps, it’s best to think of the V2 as an exercise in compromise—with a few caveats and asterisks, it will go up and it will go down, and it offers some perks in length and stack height that you can’t find elsewhere. It may not always win employee of the month, but it gets the job done none the less.