Bike Yoke Introduces 213mm Revive 2.0 Dropper

It’s great when two products evolve together. Seatpost manufacturers have been gradually offering longer and longer drop and, at the same time, bike manufacturers are offering lower and lower standover. That’s allowing small and medium riders to take advantage of those longer droppers, and taller riders are seeing posts pop up north of 200 millimeters. But there’s a reason that part has taken a while. There are entirely new concerns that have to be addressed when a post get that long. Stiffness, strength and longevity are tested as heavier riders put more leverage on already sensitive bits. Germany’s Bike Yoke learned this early as the first brand to pass 175 millimeters, a threshold that many brands seem to think is all we’ll ever need. And today, they’ve reclaimed the record of longest traditional dropper with the 213-millimeter Revive 2.0.

Photo Credit: Bike Yoke

Bike Yoke didn’t just stretch their 185-millimeter post to make the 213, they had to beef it up a bit in the process. It got a longer bushing for more overlap, which will increase overall length compared to what it could be, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing as it is on smaller-sized bikes. Even larger-sized frames sometimes have short enough seat tubes that some long-drop posts get maxed out. This 213-millimeter Revive has a maximum exposed length of 420 millimeters, a minimum of 255 millimeters and an overall length (including actuation hardware) of 582 millimeters.

Photo Credit: Bike Yoke

Another change was made with this lofty post in mind, but will extend to the rest of the Revive family. The upper tube now uses a forging and CNC manufacturing process that leaves extra material fore and aft in its walls to add strength and stiffness. And now, instead of being bonded, the saddle clamp is machined out of the same piece of aluminum as the upper, and uses new bolts with integrated conical washers. There’s also a new forged actuation mechanism that, again, is extending to all lengths of the Revive lineup.

These updated parts are compatible with existing Revive posts, and for a limited time, if current owners pay for their post to be serviced at an authroized service center, they will also get the new updated hardware on their current-generation posts at no extra charge.

Photo Credit: Bike Yoke

On the other end of the cable, Bike Yoke also updated the Triggy Remote, now the Triggy Alpha. It gets nifty features like a ball-bearing pivot, adjustable angle and two different length levers.

The 213-millimeter Revive 2.0 weighs 610 grams in the 30.9 diameter and 640 in 31.6. No word on a 34.9 diameter at the moment. It goes for $380 and will be available by early September. At the time of writing this, Bike Yoke is not shipping directly to several countries, including the U.S., but we’re hoping that will change soon. Check bikeyoke.com for updates