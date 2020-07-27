Saddle design is a sacred art. Short is the list of brands we trust to design this most intimate of components. The Ergons, WTBs, Fi’zi:ks, Specializeds and Selle Royales of our industry are in a different class than the countless others who may only produce saddles as a way to round out their portfolio or land some cheap OEM spec. I admit, I thought that Shimano’s touch-point side-hustle brand, “PRO,” was one of the latter. But then I tried their Stealth Off-Road saddle, which arrived on my doorstep (un-asked for) a few months ago. It sat unused for several weeks. It seemed too gimmicky. The relief gap down the middle was comically wide and deep. And the flat snubbed nose was so unorthodox, I wondered if maybe just being unorthodox was the whole point. Of course, I guess I couldn’t fault PRO for it if that were the case. That’s exactly what made me eventually want to try it.

Photo Credit: Satchel Cronk

I should mention I happen to get along well with saddles with prominent relief channels. That’s part of the disclaimer that goes with all saddle reviews. Your results may vary, but there’s one thing about the Stealth saddle that everyone will probably appreciate, though I assume men more than women. The saddle’s short nose made for a sensation I’d never felt before, and I can’t talk about it without getting personal. More importantly, without using the off-putting but all-inclusive turn of phrase; “junk.” The Stealth saddle is uncommonly kind to one’s junk. It doesn’t completely relieve the force on the pudendal nerve, which is arguably the center of most saddle-related discomfort. Honestly, you really do need a little bit of support under that nerve, otherwise you’ll be constantly sliding forward and relying on your arms to keep you in place. But what the Stealth design does is keep that support as minimal as possible in the interest of putting just a couple centimeters less saddle in the space where one’s junk should be (that’s the last time I’ll say that word). The effect is immediately noticeable. It still feels like a pretty normal saddle for most of its surface area, but there’s just a little less of it in an area that we may have never needed it in the first place.