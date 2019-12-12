The science of saddle design has always seemed a little strange to me. There are all these metrics and formulas trying to pin down the perfect answer to an equation that just has too many variables. It’s like programming an A.I. to write the perfect knock-knock joke. You never know what’s going to work for who, and even the best ones are still kinda bad. No matter how hardcore you are, it’s always a relief when the ride is over and you have something wider than 150 millimeters to sit on.
The answer is experimentation. Not on the saddle scientists’ part. On your part. If you sense room for improvement, try something else that’s similar to what you have but different. That’s exactly what got me from the WTB Volt that I have on two of my bikes to the small/medium-sized Ergon SM Comp. It’s soft, but not too soft, it’s about 140 millimeters wide and it’s got a relief channel down the middle.
