Of course flat-pedaling was never a fad. But it experienced a boom recently, and brands flooded in to fill the bubble. It was no surprise when Crankbrothers joined the party with the Stamp, but it was a surprise when they kinda nailed it out of the gate. Their first run came in two sizes, something most brands still aren’t offering. And they also hold up to abuse, which Crankbrothers pedals aren’t really known for.

 

 

 

