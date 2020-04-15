Of course flat-pedaling was never a fad. But it experienced a boom recently, and brands flooded in to fill the bubble. It was no surprise when Crankbrothers joined the party with the Stamp, but it was a surprise when they kinda nailed it out of the gate. Their first run came in two sizes, something most brands still aren’t offering. And they also hold up to abuse, which Crankbrothers pedals aren’t really known for.

Both models are available in two sizes. Both run on Igus bearings and stainless steel spindles. Both have 10 adjustable-height pins on each side of a 16-millimeter-thick body, and both have a 5-year warranty. The Stamp 2 is the price-point model at $80 and is cast aluminum. The small Stamp 2 weighs 439 grams and the large weighs 494. The Stamp 3 is a little more deluxe at $120, but all that changes is a move to a magnesium body. That small is 351 grams and the large is 386. The existing Stamp 7 and Stamp 11s are continuing forward for now, and the new Stamp 2 and 3 will be available this May.

Crankbrothers is known for steady evolution in design. From their carbon wheels to their hand pumps, all of Crankbrothers' products tend to be pretty clever. The next evolution of the Stamp pedal is no exception. When Crankbrothers set out to design the new Stamp 2 and 3, they started where it matters most: the shoe. They studied the outsoles of several shoe brands in several sizes and determined where the weight is concentrated and where traction will have the greatest return. That info was balanced against concerns like durability, weight and ground clearance, and the new Stamp pedals were born.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter

Subscribe to BIKE’s Newsletter to receive stories like this straight to your inbox.

Success! Thank you for signing up. Your information has been successfully processed!

By signing up you agree to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.