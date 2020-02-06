There are two types of people out there. Time pedal people and the rest of you filthy animals.

I’ve ridden Time pedals since the ’90s and have the black and yellow composite A.T.A.C.s on my commuter to prove it. As my first mountain bike multiplied into a quiver of increasingly hard to explain bikes, Time pedals made their way onto each.

While I admit that putting pedals that are old enough to drink on a brand-new whip is almost as big of a boomer move as using two spaces after a period, the reality is that those old pedals still work. Which begs the question I asked myself when Bike’s gear editor, Travis Engel sent me a shiny new set of Time Speciale 12 pedals to test: If the old pedals still work, why upgrade? And why upgrade to something that rings in at $295?