Not gonna lie, I get a little bored by some of the product news these days. “Good Expensive Bike Now Slightly Better, More Expensive,” the headlines read. This is not that kind of news, and it came earlier than expected. Last year’s introduction of Shimano SLX 12-speed did great things for high-end bike value, but it’s still primarily found on top-tier builds that are a little out of reach for the average or new rider. Shimano Deore, on the other hand, is more common on mid-ranged bikes. Hardtails, alloy versions of flagship carbon models, high-end kids’ bikes or brands that simply don’t have a high-end. Deore stuff is crisp right out of the box and, for the most part, tends to last. But until now, it stopped at a 10-speed 11-42 cassette. That’s left SRAM’s NX Eagle running the table on entry-level-12-speed. So today, Shimano meets SRAM’s fourth-tier wide-range 12-speed drivetrain and raises them by one 11-speed wide-range drivetrain. We’ll get to that and the rest of the news Shimano dropped today, but first, let’s start with the M6100.
A Mismatch Made in Heaven: XTR/AXS
Senior Editor Ryan Palmer's dreamy mixed drivetrain
Sedona MTB Festival Round-Up Vol. 1
New hotness from Box Components, Rubicon Expedition Experts, 7idp and T ...
Tested: SRAM AXS
Is wireless worth it?
Tested: Archer Components D1X Trail Electronic Shifting
The second iteration of an industry first
Bible Tester Favorites: Everything else
The best of the rest
Shimano Mic Drops SRAM With XT, SLX 12-speed Groups
MTB's Rap Battle is Back On!
SRAM Introduces Stuff in Different Colors
TLD colab handlebars and cranks, plus new X01 DH colors
Race Face Updates Next SL Crankset
Made in British Columbia, just like Whistler, the North Shore and Japadog
Sound off in the comments below!