The cranks use Shimano’s direct-mount ring interface and go for $95. If you’re pinching and zooming as you read this, you might see eight tiny bolts connecting it to the spider, but they’re actually rivets. There’s a 30- and 32-tooth option, and it made manufacturing easier to make one spider and multiple outer rings. The cranks are available in 170 and 175 millimeters, each in three configurations, with chainlines measuring 52 millimeters (142 and Boost 148 hub spacing) 55-millimeters (150-millimeter DH spacing… potentially hinting at a new ZEE group coming?) and 56.5 (157 Super Boost +). As with previous Deore generations, the crankarms are not hollow like SLX, XT and XTR, but use a 3-D forging to maintain strength and limit weight. Kinda like nearly every other aluminum crank out there.



A complete Deore kit with 4-piston brakes will go for $600, while just the drivetrain (shifter, derailleur, cassette, chain and crank) will go for $300. That’s compared to about $375 for a Sram NX, but keep in mind NX is built around a standard Shimano HG freehub body, which have been being produced in the zillions for over 20 years. Though the 510-percent range you get from a Micro Spline cassette is worth it, upgrading to 455-percent Sram NX will actually be far cheaper if you’ve got an existing Shimano bike because you won’t need to buy a wheel. That savings extends to the OEM market, where Micro Spline hubs are still in short supply at low prices. From a whole-bike perspective, NX technically has 6100 beat on price, despite the extra $75 aftermarket. But once Micro Spline hubs become more widely produced and their prices drop, 6100’s wider-range cassette and forged aluminum spider will make it a far better value.



That’s the 411 of M6100, but Deore now includes Shimano’s M5100 and M4100 series. These drop down to 11- and 10-speed cassettes, and some groups even include front derailleurs, but they all aim to bring high-end features to the masses.