Shimano Expands List of Microspline Licensees

Freehub bodies were boring news until 2012 when SRAM released XD. To some, maybe they’re still boring, but not to you, apparently. You clicked on this article, so let’s talk. XD, of course, made it possible to drop from an 11- to a 10-tooth smallest cog, where one tooth makes a huge difference in the radius of the cog, thus a huge difference in gear range, ushering in the era of the 1x drivetrain. SRAM XD was famously open-source. Any hub manufacturer could adopt the technology, which was a big reason that the trend caught on so quickly. Cassette design is a different story. SRAM wanted to corner that market, but hubs are not big business, so they made XD an open book.

Then came Shimano’s Micro Spline, which we explain here along with the rest of the tech launched with Shimano’s 12-speed drivetrains. At first, it seemed as if Micro Spline would only be made by two brands. DT and Shimano themselves. This left the entire industry scratching their heads. Why would Shimano, who was more than a half a decade behind in the 1x game, do anything to limit OEM spec and aftermarket uptake of their new, frankly totally awesome drivetrain? We may never know for sure. It could have secured more hub and wheel sales for Shimano, and we suppose would have given them more quality control over a vital part of the drivetrain, but more likely, Shimano is a traditionalist brand. Their decision to cling to the front derailleur for as long as they did is evidence, and it’s evidence that maybe it’s time to give up on that a bit.

Over the two short years since Microspline was released, Shimano was slowly allowing other brands to use the design, and the pace of it has quickened lately. Today, Shimano released a list of who is currently producing Mircospline hubs and wheels, and we see no reason why the list won’t continue to grow, even though we couldn’t think of many brands that aren’t already on the list. The list of brands is below.