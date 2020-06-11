Fortunately, though, the 52-tooth compatible derailleurs are still compatible with 50-tooth cassettes. Plus, SRAM will continue to offer the whole range of 10-50 cassettes for those not interested in the easier bail-out gear.



Speaking of which, I’m not entirely sure about this new cassette because, well, the 52-tooth cog is the only part that’s different. Every other cog is the same size as the 10-50, making the jump from the second cog to the first pretty massive. 10 teeth, to be exact.



It actually performs the shift incredibly well. Mind-blowingly well, actually. Going from the 42 to the 52 is smooth, quiet, and precise. It’s very impressive. The upshift from the 50 down to the 42 isn’t quite as smooth, but it’s still quite good. If shift performance is a concern for you, it shouldn’t be. But the gear ratio jump is a tougher pill for me to swallow if I’m being honest. Every time I crest a hill and click down to the 42 from the 50, it’s just too sudden a cadence change. The former 8-tooth difference didn’t seem like it was too much, but 10 sort of does. I have to say that so far I get along better with the less dramatic Shimano shift from 51 to 45 teeth. When SRAM came out with the first dedicated single-ring drivetrain they proved that people didn’t care about gear steps as much as Shimano thought they did. But perhaps there’s a limit to that. Or perhaps not. We can grow to get used to lots of things, maybe this is just another one of those things.