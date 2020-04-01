It’s That Simple! Or Is It?

Ok, so, here’s the thing: On my 2020 Specialized Enduro, I’ve been able to achieve something very close to a best-of-both-worlds scenario. But there’s a catch. My XTR/AXS bike doesn’t shift better than a pure Shimano 12-speed mechanical drivetrain. It does not shift better than the SLX-equipped Ibis Ripmo I’m currently long-term testing. At best, I think what I’m getting is something that’s as good or something very close to as good. My Enduro shifts better than it would with a full SRAM drivetrain, but not better than a full Shimano one.



The long and the short of it is, this whole thing is not guaranteed and it costs a ton of extra money to achieve shifting quality that is not better than Shimano SLX. But, I think it’ll continue to be my ideal setup until one of the following happens:

A) SRAM develops a system that can out-shift Shimano.

B) Shimano introduces wireless shifting.

C) Something entirely new and different and better comes along



And here’s why: First, I love the wireless robot shifting experience. Partly, it’s because as mentioned earlier, I’m a sucker for gadgets. But also because it’s entirely brainless. It takes no effort at all to make a perfect shift every time. It just happens. Second, while I do have to charge batteries, which is a bummer, electronic shifting does not degrade over time due to cables and housing wearing or getting clogged with gunk. I like that. I also like the ergonomics of the shifter. SRAM calls it a controller, but I can only take so much change. It’s still a shifter to me. It’s easy to reach and requires very little finger movement to actuate.



Today while taking photos, I removed the derailleur in about 15 seconds. Then, I reinstalled it in about the same time. This is when I realized something I hadn't thought of before. Think about this. You can take your bike completely apart for whatever reason, and theoretically reassemble it without needing to re-adjust the shifting whatsoever. I'm pretty religious about washing my bikes. You know how much easier it is to clean a derailleur off the bike? A lot. As I grow into AXS, it continues to reveal these somewhat hidden features. This one is sure to be a hit in my workshop. Finally, as everyone is keenly aware by now, the tidiness factor is off the charts, especially when adding the Reverb AXS dropper into the mix, which by the way, is an amazing, amazing product.



I cannot guarantee this will work the same on every bike out there, but what I’m experiencing, after careful setup, is shifting that I prefer over anything else I’ve tried.



