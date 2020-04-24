Let’s face it, the Cane Creek eeWings are, in part, a fashion accessory. Yes, they will likely last forever, and are not held together with glue and friction like carbon and even aluminum cranks are. But you spend two or three times the price of equally lightweight carbon because they are cool. Really really cool. And how do you make something already cool even cooler? You paint it black. Enter the eeWings Raven. It is indeed a painted finish. High-quality automotive paint and a durable glossy clearcoat, but just paint. In Cane Creek’s press release, there is a cautionary tone about this, acknowledging the potential for scratches and encouraging the use of included protective stickers. Humbug, I say. Let them get scratched and nicked. Let them show the years that they will inevitably gather. It’s not like they’re going to rust if you let the paint get damaged. Show the world your miles. Wrinkles are sexy.

Photo Credit: Cane Creek

Also announced next to the Raven is the new bare-titanium 165-millimeter option. For riders who are short of femur or paranoid about ground clearance, it’s a way to get more people on eeWings. Also, last and probably least, is the introduction of color-anodized bearing-preload rings for eeWings. They come in orange, red, green, blue and, of course black. The preload rings are $30, the Raven cranks are $1050 and come in 175 or 170-millimeter, and the ti-finish-only 165 cranks go for $1,000