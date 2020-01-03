The idea of filling a bike component with foam in the name of comfort and ride quality seems a bit far fetched. There are a number of believers in the on- and off-road motorcycle world, but combating fatigue that results from high-frequency motor vibration is a lot different from addressing the low-frequency impacts that mountain bikes face on the trail. Plus, this approach seems to be most alive in internet forums and old wives’ tales. One full hour of painstaking Googling has taught me that no motorcycle manufacturer offers vibration-damping foam-filled parts off the shelf. But Spank sure does. The brand has been investing in the concept for most of the past decade, applying it to both bars and rims. And yet, I don’t know if I’ve ever seen a Vibrocore bar in the wild. So what gives? Do these foam-filled components actually work? If they’ve been around for this long there must be something to them—right?

There’s a certain trail in Bellingham, Washington that drops nearly two thousand feet in just little over a mile and a half. It’s steep, rough and very fast in sections. My first ride on a set of Spank’s redesigned Oozy Trail Vibrocore bars was down that very trail, and on my 120-millimeter, single-speed hardtail—not the typical bike I would want to subject to such sustained abuse. I have done so in the past, and been rewarded with massive arm pump and hand fatigue. To my surprise, I had only minor arm pump after a full top to bottom, non-stop run. The Vibrocore bars didn’t really feel any different on the trail though—they are actually fairly stiff and responsive—and yet the difference in comfort at the end of the ride was undeniable.