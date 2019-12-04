Like many trend-wary riders out there, rolling their eyes at the mountain bike media’s constant attempts to find new, cleverly self-aware ways to say “longer, lower and slacker,” I had begun to feel like bikes were getting too long for me and my riding style. I won’t argue with the fact that modern geometry made me faster downhill from point A to B, but I’m not a racer. I don’t ride purely for speed. I love to go fast, but I also love to play. It’s popping off every feature, manualing through every ditch and simply bouncing all over the trail that makes me feel like a kid again, though the rest of the crew here at Bike might claim nobody in their mid-20s has the right to use that phrase. Sometimes I just get tired of how damn fast and stable my bike was, and I yearn for a shorter, more playful ride. Some people are socially or fiscally conservative, I guess maybe I just have a geometrically conservative streak.