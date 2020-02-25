The textile industry has a curious alternate definition of the word ‘hand.’ It’s often used when describing how a fabric feels against the skin. As in, silk has a smooth hand. Burlap has a coarse hand. Printed canvas has a stiff hand. I learned the phrase from a sales rep back in my shop-management days when he was trying to talk me into bringing in a size run of $180 Castelli bib shorts. And I went for it. They had really good hand. It’s a word we should use more often and for more things. A piece of lathe-spun aluminum has good hand. A perfectly browned grilled cheese sandwich has good hand. And the ODI Dreadlock grips have really, really good hand.

