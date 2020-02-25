It seemed like a terrible idea to me at first. I assumed I’d shred that soft outer layer the first time I cranked back off a jump. That I’d be regularly blowing black dust off my palms like erasure off an S.A.T. ScanTron form. But nope. Miraculously, the rate of wear was only slightly accelerated beyond what a traditional grip would suffer. But the thing is, once you have shredded that outside layer, you’ll have ridden the Dreadlocks long enough to create a new distressed layer beneath. They are broken in when you get them, and they stay that way until you get rid of them. That's a perk because they're not especially cheap at $32. But maybe that is especially cheap when you consider they're 100 percent made in the USA.



Not surprisingly, you’ll benefit most from the Dreadlocks’ unique design if you ride gloveless. The dimples and sipes still help through gloves, but they’re subtle enough that they may even go unnoticed. Without gloves, the softness keeps them comfortable and the rough surface keeps them sweat-resistant. It’s as if they wick moisture away instead of creating a hydroplane between your skin and the grip.