For a product to be called a “gimmick,” there needs to be something kinda ridiculous about it. Whatever makes it innovative has to also be a little … funny. The Clapper, the Snuggie, and the Shake Weight all rode to infamy on their whimsy. The wing-shaped Ergon GP1 grip, the first product I ever saw from the German touchpoint brand, seemed like the quintessential gimmick. I considered it to be the kind of product that emerges whenever engineers outside of the bike industry think they know what’s best for those of us inside it. And to be honest, the GP1 grips may not be what’s best for most mountain bikers. In all the shops I’ve worked at, the GP1 grips hung on the casual-most end of The Wall of Grips. Far from the ODIs, Deitys and Sensus, and nearer the pink streamers, the black foam slip-ons or, at best, the leather Brooks stuff. And Ergon brands the GP1 accordingly. It’s in their comfort category, but a couple months ago, I suddenly found myself in need of some comfort.
The GP1s provide a large, flat surface for the outer heel of your palm to sit on, but at the cost of solid, wrap-around of your ring and pinky fingers. They’re comfy, but they don’t offer the security and freedom of movement you need for all of the various scenarios you’ll encounter on the trail. Other, more modern Ergon models are different. They’re more … normal. In the years since Ergon released the GP1s, they’ve come out with grips like the GA2 FAT, which happens to be on my current dream build. They also do the GA3, which has a more subdued version of the GP1 wing. They take an approach that’s more palatable to most mountain bikers, but that’s not what I was looking for. After a recent three-day bikepacking trip, two of my fingers went numb, and it lasted for three and a half weeks.
A trip to the grocery store the morning after my 16,000-foot epic made it clear. Rocking my hand on my townie’s regular grip would get the pins and needles in my smallest digits dancing. “Ulnar nerve entrapment,” sometimes known as cyclist’s palsy, is a result of damage to or around the ulnar nerve, which travels just beneath the surface of the palm and splits off primarily to the pinky and ring fingers. It usually goes away in a few weeks. It’s really nice when Googling a medical condition results in a straightforward, accurate and non-life-threatening diagnosis.
It was the first time I’d experienced this issue, even though I’m no stranger to long rides. It’s really the only kind of ride I like. But we’re talking just single days. Maybe I’ll do a three-hour recovery ride the next morning, but I’d never known what multiple consecutive full days in the saddle would do to my body. Turns out, it shuts parts of it off. I wanted to get back on the bike, and I thought of the GP1s immediately. Maybe I could at least go pedal without worsening my condition. So, I went and got me a pair and, because I clearly have no shame, a GP3 with an integrated three-finger bar end.
Here’s where the “tested” part of this comes up. These grips work. Those shots of tingling pain I felt when riding regular grips on my irritated nerve were far less severe. The plan, then, was to leave these on my bike while waiting for the feeling to come back, and then throw the grips in the injury drawer with the ankle braces, ice packs and ace bandages. Sure, this probably could have healed faster if I’d taken a couple weeks off the bike entirely. But, like, come on.
The trick is, how would these grips limit me. What kind of situations would the Ergon GP1 and GP3 be a hindrance to how I want to ride. Turns out, not as often as I’d thought.
Even at high speed and on moderately aggressive terrain, I quickly forgot about the modified shape my hands were holding. My index fingers aren’t gripping so tightly that they need my entire palm opposite them to keep in control. Keeping the light grip I’d learned to keep when I first found downhills that last longer than three minutes, I felt plenty in control. Though this situation didn’t expose any disadvantage, I wouldn’t say I felt much advantage from the GP1’s odd shape either. Sudden hits seemed concentrated on the thumbs, as they were what were keeping me on the bike. The most significant disadvantage I learned while experimenting with the GP3 bar-end grips. If your trails have any significant overgrowth to speak of, do not use these. Anything branch-like in shape would get wedged between my pinky knuckle and the bar end, and would take the wheel like a deranged driver’s ed instructor. Unless you’re 100% sure you’ll be out in the open from the knees up, stick with the GP1s.
But when you should avoid the GP1s entirely is if you spend a lot of time on steep stuff. I had already assumed as much, but it was pretty quickly confirmed. When initially setting them up, I was surprised at how high the flat bits had to sit to truly add support and comfort. It seemed like I would slide right off of them. Knowing that my favorite loops would regularly put me behind the saddle, I tried rocking them back slightly to have something to push against. But that left me nothing in the way of support when pedaling. So, I rocked them forward again. In my chosen position, I had to do some acrobatics with my wrists to maintain a solid surface to brace against. Fortifying my thumb and middle finger while letting my other fingers float a bit. I actually found it stable enough for the occasional rocky chute, even steep rocky chute, but only if I saw it coming in time to . I would get a bit worried when a section was long enough that I couldn’t write a game plan from top to bottom.
And honestly, that’s my favorite kind of riding. When the combination of speed and terrain forces me to constantly improvise. And that’s why, most of the time, the GP1 grips will not be on my bike. It’s those steep, sketchy unpredictable minutes that get me on my bike for most of my rides. But not all of my rides. When I climb onto my 29+ hardtail and load it up with gear, that kind of riding is going to be compromised no matter what. I just want to be comfortable, especially on or after multi-day rides. I’m finding that, without the GP1 grips, even overnighters have their consequences. I’ve found this isn’t true for everyone, though. It’s also not true for every bike setup. I tend to run my saddle slightly nose-down for comfort on long climbs, but in the rare flat seated section, it forces me to put extra pressure on my hands. Like a review of any other touchpoint, your results may vary. But if my condition was common enough for Google to have a name for it, I get the feeling I’m not alone. So maybe this is less of a review, and more of a PSA. Hey, at least it’s more helpful than another gimmicky infomercial.
Ergon’s got the details on these and all their grips at ergon.com/bike/grips
