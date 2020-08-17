The trick is, how would these grips limit me. What kind of situations would the Ergon GP1 and GP3 be a hindrance to how I want to ride. Turns out, not as often as I’d thought.

Photo Credit: Travis Engel

Even at high speed and on moderately aggressive terrain, I quickly forgot about the modified shape my hands were holding. My index fingers aren’t gripping so tightly that they need my entire palm opposite them to keep in control. Keeping the light grip I’d learned to keep when I first found downhills that last longer than three minutes, I felt plenty in control. Though this situation didn’t expose any disadvantage, I wouldn’t say I felt much advantage from the GP1’s odd shape either. Sudden hits seemed concentrated on the thumbs, as they were what were keeping me on the bike. The most significant disadvantage I learned while experimenting with the GP3 bar-end grips. If your trails have any significant overgrowth to speak of, do not use these. Anything branch-like in shape would get wedged between my pinky knuckle and the bar end, and would take the wheel like a deranged driver’s ed instructor. Unless you’re 100% sure you’ll be out in the open from the knees up, stick with the GP1s.

Photo Credit: Travis Engel

But when you should avoid the GP1s entirely is if you spend a lot of time on steep stuff. I had already assumed as much, but it was pretty quickly confirmed. When initially setting them up, I was surprised at how high the flat bits had to sit to truly add support and comfort. It seemed like I would slide right off of them. Knowing that my favorite loops would regularly put me behind the saddle, I tried rocking them back slightly to have something to push against. But that left me nothing in the way of support when pedaling. So, I rocked them forward again. In my chosen position, I had to do some acrobatics with my wrists to maintain a solid surface to brace against. Fortifying my thumb and middle finger while letting my other fingers float a bit. I actually found it stable enough for the occasional rocky chute, even steep rocky chute, but only if I saw it coming in time to . I would get a bit worried when a section was long enough that I couldn’t write a game plan from top to bottom.