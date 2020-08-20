Ergon Introduces GFR-1 Grips

In 2012, Subaru introduced the BRZ sports car. And it didn’t seem like a Subaru. Not because it was designed in cooperation with Toyota (who released their own version called the Scion FR-S), but because the BRZ is rear-wheel drive. Subaru doesn’t really do rear-wheel drive. But Subaru did head up most of the development of the engine, which was their own two-liter flat-four design. And they did most of the work on the suspension, which was based on that of the iconic Impreza. No, Subaru doesn’t really do rear-wheel drive cars. But the BRZ answers the question: What if they did?

Photo Credit: Ergo Bike

Today, Ergon is also putting themselves out of their comfort zone, pun intended. Comfort is kinda what Ergon is about. Just this week, we covered their GP-1, the 1984 Oldsmobile Custom Cruiser Station Wagon of grips. Though there are plenty of options on the way, the new Ergon GFR-1 is on the far opposite end of that spectrum. If Ergon made skinny grips, this would be what they’d make.

Photo Credit: Ergon Bike

Designed in cooperation with Tahnée Seagrave and the rest of the Canyon CLLCTV gravity race team, the GFR-1 combines Ergon’s robust inner clamp with a ribbed palm surface and generously protruding rows of tiny rectangular knobs to grip beneath the fingers. But the whole package is slimmer than other Ergon grips. The idea there is intimate control and feedback. The “FR” in GFR-1 stands for freeride. The idea here is precision, and from BMXers to trials riders to, yeah, freeriders, skinny grips get you that much closer to knowing exactly what your bike is doing. But for just a smidge more comfort, there’s the Factory model, which uses a slightly stickier, slower-rebound rubber.

Photo Credit: Ergon Bike

The standard black or stealth gray Ergon GFR-1 grips go for $35 and the oil-slick Factory versions go for $40. You can get the rest of the details at ergonbike.com