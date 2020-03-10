The Supracush is an iteration on the Waypont. Put simply, it's bigger. Bigger diameter and bigger diamond print. That larger diamond print means deeper siping for more initial softness and a potentially more positively adhering surface. And the diameter is on the outside edge of the biggest grips on the market at 34 millimeters. The only thicker grip we know of is the Sensus Meaty Paw at 35 and, even Bike's massive-mitted gear editor barely fit them. But the Supracush, as its name implies, is also soft. Combined with the extra deflection in the deeper diamond pattern, that would make them suitable even for those who can't palm a bowling ball. That extra softness is aided by Deity's tapered inner sleeve, which gives you less plastic and more rubber, and allows the grip material to hold on to the bar, even out several inches from the clamp.