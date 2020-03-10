Deity Introduces Supracush and Lockjaw Grips
Fill your hands
There are two types of grip manufacturers. Those who stack their catalogs with options so any rider could potentially find something to wrap their unique palm around, and those who produce just one or two models that suit most, but not all. Deity grips are in that latter category, with its waffle/mushroom mix Knuckleduster and minimal diamond-print Waypont . Today, they’ve doubled the links on their drop-down menu to include two new grips, the Supracush and Lockjaw.
