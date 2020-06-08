If one of us wanted to parlay a storied professional freeride career into a merchandise brand, we’d probably start small. You know, T-shirts and iPhone cases. Eventually, maybe blow minds with a signature lock-on grip or a saddle with our logo embroidered in it. We are not Brett Rheeder. Today, with help from athletes and component producers around him, Rheeder is launching Title components, and the catalog is not small or simple. There are stems, handlebars, (non-dropper) seatposts, a full line of carbon wheels, a high-end Gyro-style cable detangler and, of course, saddles with the logo embroidered in them. Below are some highlights.

Photo Credit: Title Components

Title handlebars are all aluminum. In keeping with its founder’s need for reliability and simplicity in high-consequence situations, it just made more sense to opt for peace of mind over saving a few grams. Title bars are 800-millimeters-wide and are available in 35- and 31.8-millimeter clamp diameters. The 31.8 bar comes in 25mm rise (321g), 38mm rise and (328g) 50mm rise (327g). The 35-millimeter comes in 25mm rise (370g) and 38mm rise (370g). Both have 5 degrees of upsweep and 8 degrees of backsweep, and go for $84.

Photo Credit: Title Components

The matching Title stem comes in both traditional and direct-mount configurations. The traditional 35-millimeter-clamp stem is available in 35mm length (177g) and 40mm length (197g), and the 31.8-millimeter comes in 31mm length (169g) or 35mm length (170g). Each are $99.

Photo Credit: Title Components

Title’s direct-mount stem sits at a fixed 46mm length and weighs 150g (172g including all 8 bolts). It’s 35-millimeter only and goes for $114.

Photo Credit: Title Components

The fixed seatposts are aimed at the DH/FR/DJ sector, since they don’t go up and down unless you do it yourself. The carbon post comes in 30.9 diameter (163g) and 31.6 diameter (167g) and goes for $137.