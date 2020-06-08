If one of us wanted to parlay a storied professional freeride career into a merchandise brand, we’d probably start small. You know, T-shirts and iPhone cases. Eventually, maybe blow minds with a signature lock-on grip or a saddle with our logo embroidered in it. We are not Brett Rheeder. Today, with help from athletes and component producers around him, Rheeder is launching Title components, and the catalog is not small or simple. There are stems, handlebars, (non-dropper) seatposts, a full line of carbon wheels, a high-end Gyro-style cable detangler and, of course, saddles with the logo embroidered in them. Below are some highlights.
Title handlebars are all aluminum. In keeping with its founder’s need for reliability and simplicity in high-consequence situations, it just made more sense to opt for peace of mind over saving a few grams. Title bars are 800-millimeters-wide and are available in 35- and 31.8-millimeter clamp diameters. The 31.8 bar comes in 25mm rise (321g), 38mm rise and (328g) 50mm rise (327g). The 35-millimeter comes in 25mm rise (370g) and 38mm rise (370g). Both have 5 degrees of upsweep and 8 degrees of backsweep, and go for $84.
The matching Title stem comes in both traditional and direct-mount configurations. The traditional 35-millimeter-clamp stem is available in 35mm length (177g) and 40mm length (197g), and the 31.8-millimeter comes in 31mm length (169g) or 35mm length (170g). Each are $99.
Title’s direct-mount stem sits at a fixed 46mm length and weighs 150g (172g including all 8 bolts). It’s 35-millimeter only and goes for $114.
The fixed seatposts are aimed at the DH/FR/DJ sector, since they don’t go up and down unless you do it yourself. The carbon post comes in 30.9 diameter (163g) and 31.6 diameter (167g) and goes for $137.
The aluminum post comes in 30.9 diameter (234g), 31.6 diameter (239g), and for the steel dirt-jumpers out there, 27.2mm diameter (218g). It’s fifty bucks.
The JS-1 saddle is inspired by modern BMX saddles. A little wider and a little softer with a lot burlier rails. – 135mm in width, 224mm in length and 282g in weight. It’s $61.
The MS1 is a more traditional mountain saddle. It’s 133mm in width 279mm in length, 232g in weight and $76 in USD.
For the few of you skilled enough to need one, Title also makes a cable detangler/gyro setup. These rely on a BMX-length cable pull, so you need to use a BMX-style lever and a road-brake-style caliper, most of which run on shorter cable pull than mountain cable-actuated disc brakes use. There are two sizes depending on your frame. For the small size, the headtube outside diameter must be 54mm or less. It’s recommended for use with frames that use a press-in headset topcup. If your frame doesn’t use a press-in headset topcup, you can alternatively use gyro tabs … provided your frame takes gyro tabs. For the large size, the headtube outside diameter must be 54mm or greater, and the frame must use a press-in headset headset topcup. In each case, the steerer tube must have 20mm of extra length.
We’ve sort of buried the lead on this one. Carbon wheels are not an easy market to leap into, but at least Title picked the easiest way: They got help from someone who already makes carbon wheels. But not just anyone. A good one. We Are One, in fact. Made in Kamloops, B.C., We Are One wheels have made a name for themselves not just by being one of the few North American carbon rim manufacturers, but also by offering a true lifetime warranty. The specs and configurations are too many to list, but in its all-carbon-wheelset lineup, Title is offering DH and all-mountain wheels in both 29- and 27.5-inch, as well as a rarely seen 26-inch carbon dirt-jump model. The all-mountain and DH wheels appear to use We Are One’s Union and Strife rims respectively, each with a 30-millimeter inner width and 21-millimeter height. The 26-inch wheels use a 26-millimeter inner width and 21-millimeter height. Perhaps most impressively, you can get a set of Title wheels laced up from Industry Nine 1/1 hubs and Sapim spokes for as little as $1,212.
The rest of the details are there on titlemtb.com, along with a pretty sweet video.
