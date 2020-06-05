Comparison between 180-/203-/223-millimeter rotors.

Speaking of which, that extra heat dissipation is a bit of a double-edged sword. While it certainly comes in handy on long, steep trails, the number of times where it actually felt like an improvement over a 203-millimeter rotor was relatively small; there are a couple of points to clarify here.



First, there simply aren’t that many trails that seriously push modern 200-/203-millimeter rotors to their limits. I’m not just talking about overheated rotors, I’m talking about overheating to the point of brake failure. Keep in mind that I tested the rotor with Shimano’s highest-end gravity brake—it’s pretty hard to upset Saints due to heat build-up. With that in mind, a 223-millimeter rotor might make even more of a difference if you’re running a mid-tier brake, or even a two-piston offering, and tend to use your brakes a lot. That being said, anyone in that situation is probably better off first upgrading to a stronger brake than upgrading rotors. This fairytale of limitless power I’ve been living does not necessarily have a happy ending—physics made sure to stick in some fine print.



While you get higher power and better heat dissipation with a 223-millimeter rotor, it comes with a trade-off. To get full power on any brake, especially if you run metallic/sintered pads, you first need to get them to operating temperature. This is noticeable on cold winter rides when you hit the first couple of braking points. The smaller the rotor, the faster it—and your pads—heat up. With the extra-large Galfer rotor which, at 2 millimeters, also happens to be thicker than the average rotor, it takes a noticeably longer time to heat up and achieve full power. Is it a big deal? No, and also maybe yes.