This is a review about a piece of steel. You might think there’s not much to say about such a thing, but don’t let this seemingly innocuous selection of gear fool you—it’s no ordinary piece of steel. Oh no, it’s a laser-cut, laser-engraved, heat-treated, double-disc-parallel-ground piece of high-carbon 420 stainless steel. And it happens to be 223 millimeters in diameter.

The concept of oversized rotors isn’t new, but the widespread availability of them is new. Top downhill racers have been using the king-sized dinner plates for quite a few seasons, and as of the past year or so, companies like SRAM, TRP, Trickstuff and Galfer have made the super-sized stoppers available to the general public. I weigh close to 230 pounds with riding gear, and tend to favor steep, techy trails—my preferred speed-control devices, Shimano Saints, don’t offer the kind of power I’m after, and I’m not quite ready to shell out over a grand for a certain set of German-made wonder-brakes.

