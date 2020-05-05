It isn’t clear to me that the Evos have less power compared to the four-piston XTs I’ve been spending some time on, but the difference in how each system delivers that power is night and day. Most of us know how a Shimano brake feels: Pull the lever and you’re apt to lock up both wheels instantly. Yank the front brake while standing up and you might dislocate your shoulder. If the TRPs offer the same kind of grab, it’s definitely deeper in the lever stroke and requires more finger force to achieve. That said, I find the range of power on tap in the TRPs to be more usable on trail (as opposed to messing around in the driveway), and much easier to control, too. Plus, I’m running 180 rotors front and rear—so there’s more power to be found, especially with TRP’s 223-millimeter option.



I’m hoping that later in the season we’ll have a stable healthcare system to accommodate me doing stupid things at high speeds, so I’m planning to report back on the Evos after a couple bleeds, (hopefully) a few days in the bike park, maybe on a bigger bike, and maybe with bigger rotors and metallic pads. Turns out I’m doing a lot of looking forward to things right now, and not just when it comes to testing brakes.