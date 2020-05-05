TRP is out with a new brake, or at least an evolution of its existing DHR brake. Originally (and still) intended for e-bikes and 29-inch wheels, the new TRP DH-R Evo quickly found an audience among the brand’s downhill riders, and was developed on the World Cup circuit beginning in 2018. It’s an even burlier brake than the brand’s Quadiem G-Spec I recently reviewed, and boasts a few features that will become standard across TRP’s lineup. I have a few rides on these high-end Tektros, and we’ll get into those initial impressions. First, some tech.

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation
In Case You Missed It