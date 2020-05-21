The very first Cannondale Scalpel was scary. Not in a Ford Pinto kind of way. More like an Apollo 11 kind of way. It’s not that it was poorly made. It was just daring and unprecedented. Pushing a full-suspension bike to go that light required some leaps of faith back before carbon and aluminum technology made it to where they are now. Laterally, the front triangle was a bit of a noodle, and the carbon flex stay would wind up under braking load in a way that would make you cringe like watching a contortionist act.

But we’ve figured out how to make flex stays work, and they’ve steadily crawled toward the rockier edge of the travel and capability spectrum. Lightweight XC bikes have done the same with crossover models emerging on the regular. At the same time, though, there’s still demand for classic, race-day-only killing machines. Not surprisingly, the new Scalpel can do both.