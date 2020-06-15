When I was younger, I fully embraced tan lines. My natural (and valid) hatred of sunscreen paired with the pure joy of watching my skin turn toasty brown produced an embarrassing number of beach photos in which I appear to be wearing flesh-colored shorts and a T-shirt under my swimsuit. At the time I didn’t care—I loved that I was easily identifiable (from a great distance, in fact) as a cyclist.

But then came the phase of my life in which all my friends got married, which meant I had to wear a lot of dresses. I also started identifying myself as things other than ‘cyclist,’ and somewhere in there also started getting crow’s-feet. I also learned that skin cancer is a big deal. Ultimately, sunscreen became my friend.

But sunscreen wears off, especially if you sweat copiously like I do and like to spend a lot of time riding. That’s why I started to rely on UPF clothing for the big days; the physical barrier provides lasting protection from the sun, no matter how sweaty you get or how long you’re out.

Photo Credit: Anthony Smith

The Wild Rye Sandia jersey is one of my favorite tanline-killers. Striking a unique balance between a tech tee and a proper jersey, it’s got a lightly-tailored cut that pairs equally well with baggy shorts or spandex. It’s made of recycled polyester fabric in two different weights—you get a tightly woven, buttery-feeling fabric over your shoulders, chest and arms; with a highly-breathable, almost silky-feeling mesh through the entire back, under arms, and torso.

The result is a flattering (WIld Rye is a female-owned company, after all), UPF 50 top that ventilates so well, even on hot days, that you forget you’re wearing long sleeves. In fact, the main thing I notice when wearing this jersey is that I’m not stressed about getting burned—it’s like wearing your own personal shade.