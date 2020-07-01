Club Ride, based out of Sun Valley, Idaho, since its inception in 2008, is a brand you could argue was ahead of the curve. Think about pre-COVID days not so long ago and picture what you see casually shopping at a grocery store, coffee shop, any visible place other than perhaps the office: athleisure wear. At some point, perhaps foralways [sic], it became fashionable to flaunt workout wear, even if clearly not post workout—perhaps he, she or they is en route to workout, briefly stymied by the irritation of collecting a few bins of arugula at Trader Joe’s. Perhaps not. Either way, the fitness element of everyday fashion has a firm foothold in modern society.

And those familiar with Club Ride would quickly, and rightly, argue that Club Ride never envisioned it being that way—quite the opposite, ride clothes that don’t scream ride clothes, don’t scream the workout, scream nothing. Be yourself in more casual attire that celebrates mountain living while designed around that lifestyle’s best attribute: the mountains.

If we take one step farther back, in our unnecessary and unsolicited analysis, we see that since Club Ride’s 2008 start date, a lot of brands have since followed that mountain-first mindset, either relocating headquarters, or directly marketing as ‘what we want, so you get it too,’ which is pretty much the story of Club Ride, omitting the irreverence of singlespeed endurance riding part and a focus on flying the baggy rather than Lycra flag.

Photo Credit: Anthony Smith

Which brings us to the shorts you see in front of you. Club Ride’s Hifi short would be insulted to be called athleisure and looks every part a highly technical baggy—because it is. The midweight, mid-length short combines two-way and traditional stretch panels, along with a reinforced crotch and eight (yep, count ‘em) pockets for a slim but by no means tight fit. Rearward-facing Velcro adjustments cinch the waistline, which rises higher in the back for an on-the-bike fit and a water-resistant finish coats the fabric, making for a day-in, day-out, go-to trail short.