Tested: Club Ride Helios Sun Shirt

Sunlight is a tough thing to avoid. It’s everywhere, all the time. Or, I guess, half the time. And it’s persistent, especially its more harmful components. UVA can get through our car windows, our hair, and even our clothes. So, I’m always on the lookout for techy tops that boast some sort of UV protection. They also help wick sweat away and distribute it, so when a sudden breeze meets steady evaporation, I feel the effect more quickly and over a larger area. It’s just a battle to offer both full coverage and cool temps, and I wanted to see how Club Ride Helios Sun Shirt would stage that battle.

Photo Credit: Travis Engel

Beyond the unique integrated hood, the Helios is constructed of two fancy materials. Across the chest and back and underneath the arms is an 85-percent-polyester, 15-percent-spandex blend that actually had a third material in its first stage of manufacture called “dissolvable yarn.” Dissolvable yarn does exactly what it sounds like. Woven strategically throughout the fabric, the special thread is dissolved after the textiles have been woven, essentially to leave perforation without needing to actually perforate the fabric. It gets better ventilation without compromising strength. Instead of a grid of a couple dozen round holes, there are thousands and thousands of tiny square ones. Hold it up to the light, and it’s clear. I mean, the benefits are clear. The shirt’s more, like, translucent. And it’s thin, soft and stretchy.

Photo Credit: Travis Engel

The other material, which covers the tops of the sleeves, is a 97-percent-polyester, 3-percent-spandex blend. It has a UPF rating of 50, meaning only 1/50th of UV rays will make it through. Essentially the same as SPF-50 sunblock, except you don’t have to re-apply. It’s sort of the opposite of the perforated material. It has very little stretch and feels a little heavier. Almost more like a windbreaker than something meant to be worn against bare skin. The inside surface is actually almost coarse to the touch. But I trusted the science, even though science would suggest the Helios could have been cooler if it were available in something other than the relatively dark, earthy colorways of “Burnt Ochre / Dusty Olive” and “Dusty Olive/ Tapenade” (tested). Still optimistic, I headed out into the sort of July and August that Southern California likes to give us these days.

Photo Credit: Travis Engel

First, that material on the arms and shoulders turned out to be plenty comfortable. The texture on the inside actually raises it just slightly above the skin. It didn’t cling-wrap itself on my forearms like I’d expected. And surprisingly, the lack of stretch wasn’t much of a bother either. The stretchier sections throughout the rest of the shirt offered just enough compliance overall that I never felt encumbered, which is thanks in part to the fit. The Helios Sun Shirt strikes a balance between being baggy enough to trap some cool air, and form-fitting enough to feel modern and high-tech. I’ve found that some of Club Ride’s short-sleeve button-ups size a tad big, but the Helios Sun Shirt is true to size. The half zip makes sense for a garment that prioritizes light weight and breathability, since a full zipper might have prevented the front from billowing and venting as well as I found that it does. And that’s even through not one but two, very subtle zip pockets on the front-sides of the jersey.

Photo Credit: Travis Engel

That simplicity is in contrast to the Helios’ odd choice of button-cuff sleeves. The stretchy perforated material doesn’t extend all the way down the arm, so there needs to be some sort of relief to allow you to fit your hands through, but the button cuffs seemed like a style choice, not a functional one. Building in some stretch and foregoing the dress-shirt styling would have let more air run into the sleeves and less excess material.

It wasn’t looking good for the Club Ride Helios when I set out on my first ascent. My arms felt a little stuffy, and the dark color wasn’t doing much to keep me cool in the bright sun. But then I gained a little elevation, I found a little breeze, and I instantly realized that there’s something to this thing. Although the wind wouldn’t go directly through the more protective material, it easily made it through everywhere else. The slightest breeze would circulate inside the open space, and it felt like the sweat on my arms was doing double duty in keeping me cool. And when I finally wised up and unbuttoned the cuffs, it would take even less wind or motion to keep me cool, though the feeling of riding with popped cuffs was a little odd.

Photo Credit: Travis Engel

Then, there’s the hood. It’s a curious choice for a brand that primarily serves cyclists. Cyclists primarily cycle in helmets, and the Helios Sun Shirt’s hood is not meant to go over helmets. Most riders may only use it when they happen to be not on the bike, while also not in the shade, but I’m not most riders. More than half of my climbing is done on wide-open fire roads, and I like to take those opportunities to ride without a helmet. I’ve learned through social media that this offends some people, so skip this next part if you’re among them. The hood uses the perforated material on the sides and protective material down the middle. It had a similar effect around my head that the rest of the shirt had around my torso. It keeps the hot sun off my skin and traps a bit of cool air. Again this isn’t a feature that will suit everyone, but it suits me. And when not in use, the small mass of fabric behind my neck didn’t feel like it was generating any extra heat.

During my time in the Helios, it was in the bullpen with two other long-sleeve jerseys: the UPF-20-rated Turq LS from Yeti in bright turquoise and the UPF-50 Capilene Cool Dry from Patagonia in yellow. Every time I would switch to one of these, I would develop doubts about the Helios. Although neither of those have zip pockets, hoods or multiple materials, they simply do a better job of keeping me cool on very hot days. Plus, the Patagonia costs $45, compared to the Club Ride Helios’ $100. I’m convinced that if it were not such a dark color, the Helios Sun Shirt would be a Southern California favorite. Club Ride insists that its design and material do more than that of other shirts to keep you cool, but if it were a bright, near-primary color, it would keep you even cooler and be just as protective. So, where does that leave us? Why am I still talking about this? Well, for one, the women’s version, called the Sola, is a much lighter shade, doesn’t have the bulky button cuffs, and offers all the same technology as the Club Ride Helios. If you’re in the market for a women’s sun shirt, buy a Sola. But I’m also talking to those who don’t live at low altitudes in the American Southwest. I sometimes forget you’re out there. There are higher-altitude and cooler-weather regions that get even more sun than we do, but that aren’t so punishingly hot. The Yeti and Patagonia jerseys I mentioned would be a little chilly during a sunny Colorado shoulder season, but the Helios is perfect for moderate temperatures. The kind of temperatures I look forward to from April through October.

So, it’s not perfect, but few things are. For the right riders in the right situation, there really is nothing this high-tech and this purpose-built. It was a pleasant surprise to see from Club Ride, and a huge step in the right direction.

Get the details straight from Club Ride here.