I’ve worn only two pairs of riding shorts this year, which is one more than I wore for all of last year. First, it was Bontrager’s Rhythm short, which displaced the rest of my bike wardrobe with its lightweight feel, perfect fit, and no-fuss closure. I didn’t really think a better short existed, and in some respects I still don’t, but the 7Mesh Glidepath short has given me a reason to change things up below the belt a little more than I used to.

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation
In Case You Missed It