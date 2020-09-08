I’ve worn only two pairs of riding shorts this year, which is one more than I wore for all of last year. First, it was Bontrager’s Rhythm short, which displaced the rest of my bike wardrobe with its lightweight feel, perfect fit, and no-fuss closure. I didn’t really think a better short existed, and in some respects I still don’t, but the 7Mesh Glidepath short has given me a reason to change things up below the belt a little more than I used to.
In Case You Missed It
Apparel
First Impressions: BN3TH North Shore Chamois
Room to breathe
Apparel
Tested: Club Ride Helios Sun Shirt
Form and function battle it out to beat the heat
Helmets
Tested: Giant Rev Pro Mips Helmet
Less is more
Helmets
First Impressions: Smith Mainline Enduro Helmet
We're gonna need a bigger category
Packs
Tested: Revelate Vole Dropper-Post Saddle Bag
Bikepack like you're a bikepacker, even if you're not
Fresh Produce
Fresh Produce: Camelbak Stash Belt
Back pockets
Fresh Produce
Fresh Produce: Gore C5 Trail Lite Short
Not quite spandex, not quite baggy
Fresh Produce
Fresh Produce: Smith Get Wild Forefront 2 & Ruckus
Can we talk about those zebra stripes?
Sound off in the comments below!