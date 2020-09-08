Storage—both in terms of quality and quantity—is where the 7Mesh shorts stand head and shoulders above the Bontragers, and most other lightweight shorts. They have traditional hand pockets on either side, plus two zippered side pockets with internal sleeves. I’ve put my phone and keys in both the hand pockets and side pockets, both of which hold the items still and secure, with no bouncing or twisting. The pockets are wide and deep, and extend far enough to the sides that cargo is allowed to sit on the outside of the thigh, which seems to be the most stable spot.



I honestly wasn’t sure I’d use the 7Mesh shorts when they showed up. I dutifully put them on for an initial test ride early in the season, and then shelved them for a few weeks. As the trails dried out and longer rides became possible, I started reaching for them more frequently. I’ve since adopted the habit of wearing the super-lightweight Bontrager shorts on those quick after-work rides, when I need less gear, and saving the Glidepaths for long weekend outings when the extra pockets often allow me to leave the hip pack at home.