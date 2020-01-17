When temperatures drop below freezing—and especially below 15 degrees Fahrenheit—kitting up for a ride becomes increasingly challenging. Without the right gear, there’s a good chance you’ll end up looking like either Ralphie’s little brother at the beginning of ‘A Christmas Story’ or Jack Torrence at the end of ‘The Shining.’ Thankfully there are a handful of companies making excellent winter riding gear without the bulk. 45NRTH has certainly built up a reputation as being one of those companies.
The Naughtvind Shell Pants and Bib Knickers are designed to work together as part of 45NRTH’s winter clothing system—there is also a Naughtvind Jacket for those looking for a full top-to-bottom kit.
