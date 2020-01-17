From a fit-and-finish standpoint, the bibs were spot-on. Every gusset lined up with my joints, and there was no bunching or weird baggy spots. I didn’t think I’d like the high stomach on the bibs, but once I got used to it I was pleased by the extra warmth that it offered—especially after some deep-powder crashes that scooped snow up under my jacket. 45NRTH did a good job blending the front zipper into the seam—it was basically unnoticeable on the bike. On the topic of the zipper, this is (for the most part) a guy-specific thing—when nature called, answering that call wasn’t much more challenging, acrobatically, than the average non-zippered bib short.



The material proved to be good from a durability standpoint, as I had a few high-speed bails onto snow-pack was definitely more ice than snow. I was expecting to see some torn threads after one particular crash, but there was nothing, save for a few solid bruises on my legs.



The Bib Knickers run 4/5ths length so that they don’t add an extra seam/bulk under winter riding boots—nice. If you run 45NRTH’s Wolvhammer or Wolfgar boots they should end right at the top of the boots. I found them comfortable to wear with lower-cut boots/shoes too, as long as I had a tall pair of quality socks to overlap them.



I was comfortable rocking these solo from right around freezing down into the upper teens. In general through, on more casual rides, once the temperatures dipped below 20 degrees Fahrenheit, which is most days where I live, I’d reach for the Naughtvind Shell Pants to run over top of them.