Rapha Announces Plans to Enter Mountain Bike Apparel Market

We have few details to go on other than two sentences in a yearly press release written by Rapha founder and CEO Simon Mottram. “In 2021, Rapha will launch its first collection of mountain bike clothing, making the most of our design expertise and a new office in a mountain biking mecca, to take the brand somewhere entirely new. More specific details will follow over the course of the year before this exciting new chapter gets fully underway in 2021.”

Given that they’re expanding to an entirely new branch, this seems like Rapha will be producing more than just, say for example, a hydration man-purse, an off-road-specific monocle and dirt-wicking mustache cream. It’s safe to assume we can expect a significant lineup of apparel and accessories. And it makes sense, given that in 2017, a controlling stake in Rapha was purchased by Tom and Steuart Walton, heirs to the WalMart empire and notoriously avid mountain bikers. But Mottram sees it as a natural next step. “Since [Rapha’s founding in 2004], we have grown into something much greater with a mission to support cycling in all its forms. Though the cycling world seems at times to be divided into tribes, we believe we can have a legitimate place in each of them.”

We’re eager to see what they come up with for our tribe.