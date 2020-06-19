Comfort. Let’s just start there, because POC’s VPD System Lite pads are so dang comfortable that it deserves to be the first word in this review. It’s not often that pulling on a set of knee pads is actually an enjoyable experience, nor is it common to just leave them on for hours after a ride simply because there’s no pressing reason to take them off. Weird, I know, but also true.
The System Lites are pads that, like modern bikes, don’t really fit into a specific category. Upon first appearances, they seem to be lightweight, light-duty sleeves perfect for XC rides that may have a slightly above-category number of rock vs. knee opportunities. But then you’ll notice the thick, molded piece of VPD material and the slick, skid-plate finish that is clearly a sucker for punishment.
